OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Given a C$5.00 Price Target at Raymond James

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) has been assigned a C$5.00 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on OrganiGram from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised OrganiGram to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.48 to C$3.57 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.90.

Shares of TSE:OGI traded down C$0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,871,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,289. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.49. The company has a market cap of C$996.10 million and a PE ratio of -2.93. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of C$1.35 and a 1-year high of C$8.00.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$14.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.79 million. Research analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

