OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Price Target Raised to C$4.00

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s previous close.

OGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of OrganiGram to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.20 to C$3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.75 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.90.

OrganiGram stock traded down C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,871,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,289. The stock has a market cap of C$996.10 million and a P/E ratio of -2.93. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of C$1.35 and a 12 month high of C$8.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$14.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.79 million. As a group, analysts predict that OrganiGram will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

