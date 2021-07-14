ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ORIC) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ORIC) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $20.46, but opened at $19.60. ORIC Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 15 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 7,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $182,840.50. Also, Director Richard H. Scheller sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $50,028.60. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,480 shares of company stock valued at $288,658.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSE:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

