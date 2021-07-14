Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Stake Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 268.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,036 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of Origin Bancorp worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OBNK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,343,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,843,000 after purchasing an additional 185,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,742,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,885,000 after purchasing an additional 97,363 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 13.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,838,000 after purchasing an additional 44,551 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 55,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 344.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 304,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,930,000 after purchasing an additional 236,218 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp stock opened at $41.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.16. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $46.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.62.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $72.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 million. Analysts predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson raised Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.50 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

