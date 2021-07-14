Origin Dollar Market Capitalization Achieves $8.93 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 14th. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00003051 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $8.93 million and approximately $23,134.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00042006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00116299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.00 or 0.00153844 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,495.47 or 0.99988653 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $304.45 or 0.00936791 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

