Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.30

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.30 and last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.05.

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $323.90 million during the quarter. Orion Oyj had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 30.09%.

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

