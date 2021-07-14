Orion Protocol (ORN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $144.69 Million

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. One Orion Protocol coin can currently be bought for $4.99 or 0.00015212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orion Protocol has a market capitalization of $144.69 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00052395 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00015616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.65 or 0.00849150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005361 BTC.

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol (CRYPTO:ORN) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,985,000 coins. Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io . Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

