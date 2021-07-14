Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Short Interest Update

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 90.6% from the June 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DNNGY shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

DNNGY opened at $50.14 on Wednesday. Ørsted A/S has a 1-year low of $43.10 and a 1-year high of $76.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.13.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.