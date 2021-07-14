Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.08% of Orthofix Medical worth $9,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

OFIX stock opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.62 million, a PE ratio of -26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.16.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.40 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

