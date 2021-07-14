Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.68

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.68 and last traded at $18.77, with a volume of 3673 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.07.

OSCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $369.39 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth about $169,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

