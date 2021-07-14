Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Given New $136.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $156.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.63.

OSK stock opened at $121.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.81. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $498,211.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,930.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bradley M. Nelson sold 19,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.76, for a total value of $2,570,547.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,567,959.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,940 shares of company stock worth $10,090,648 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,582,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,080,000 after buying an additional 49,244 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 23.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,574,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,495,000 after buying an additional 497,311 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Oshkosh by 9.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,366,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,822,000 after buying an additional 212,315 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Oshkosh by 10.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,145,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,614,000 after buying an additional 198,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 0.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,259,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,467,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

