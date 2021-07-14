Osisko Gold Royalties’ (OR) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$22.50 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OR. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.65.

OR stock traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$16.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,006. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.80. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$12.39 and a 12 month high of C$18.40.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$66.92 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 6,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total value of C$103,569.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$208,343.57.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

