Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Sets New 1-Year High at $84.92

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $84.92 and last traded at $84.89, with a volume of 32151 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.53.

OTIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.38.

The company has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.03.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

