Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, a growth of 214.2% from the June 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 997,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTLK stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.69. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $4.26.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

