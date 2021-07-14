Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company.

In other Outset Medical news, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $946,748.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,338.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $189,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,491 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,738. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Outset Medical in the first quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 219.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the first quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OM opened at $45.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.39. Outset Medical has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.24 and a quick ratio of 8.53.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Outset Medical will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

