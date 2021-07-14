Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.68. Overseas Shipholding Group shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 483,540 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $229.32 million, a PE ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $81.27 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dumac Inc. acquired a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,834,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,998,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 656,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,685,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after acquiring an additional 344,278 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 330,951 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 177,767 shares during the period. 51.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile (NYSE:OSG)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.