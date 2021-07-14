PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Lowered to $93.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $93.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.36.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $87.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.78. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $74.84 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

