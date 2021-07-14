Palo Alto Investors LP Has $4.15 Million Holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Palo Alto Investors LP grew its position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares during the period. Travere Therapeutics comprises about 0.2% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Palo Alto Investors LP owned approximately 0.27% of Travere Therapeutics worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 198,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,218,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $139,796.44. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TVTX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.16. 11,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,925. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.30. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $856.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.21% and a negative return on equity of 75.08%. The business had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.99 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TVTX. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush downgraded Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Travere Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.