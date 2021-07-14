PancakeSwap (CAKE) Trading 10.2% Lower Over Last Week

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $2.75 billion and $366.79 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap coin can now be purchased for $14.05 or 0.00042811 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00051599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00015701 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.24 or 0.00853615 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005344 BTC.

PancakeSwap Coin Profile

PancakeSwap (CRYPTO:CAKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 195,700,226 coins. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

