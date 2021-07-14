Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $34.45. Pandora A/S shares last traded at $34.42, with a volume of 2,014 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.18.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $729.35 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.2019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%.

About Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY)

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold, man-made stones, gemstones, cultured pearls, and diamonds, as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

