PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) Short Interest Up 356.3% in June

PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 356.3% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of SVJTY stock opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.06. PAO Severstal has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $12.77.

About PAO Severstal

PAO Severstal, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel and steel-related mining company in Russia, Europe, CIS, the Middle East, North America, Africa, Central and South America, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Severstal Resources and Severstal Russian Steel.

