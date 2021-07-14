PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) Short Interest Up 356.3% in June

PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 356.3% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of SVJTY stock opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.06. PAO Severstal has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $12.77.
About PAO Severstal
