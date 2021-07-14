Parachute Trading Down 29.9% Over Last 7 Days (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar. Parachute has a market cap of $3.14 million and $169,318.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00054387 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000306 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000706 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000095 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 48.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 659,864,478 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

