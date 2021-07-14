Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) Short Interest Update

Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.2% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Paragon Shipping stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. 7,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,865. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.03. Paragon Shipping has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.12.

Paragon Shipping Company Profile

Paragon Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services worldwide. It engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials. Paragon Shipping Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Voula, Greece.

