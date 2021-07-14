Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) Short Interest Update

Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.2% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Paragon Shipping stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. 7,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,865. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.03. Paragon Shipping has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.12.
Paragon Shipping Company Profile
