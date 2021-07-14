Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Reaches Market Cap of $24.74 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market cap of $24.74 million and approximately $27.75 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $19.20 or 0.00058485 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded up 36% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00042128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00112541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.69 or 0.00151355 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,781.79 or 0.99860208 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.63 or 0.00955382 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.