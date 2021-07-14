ParkinGo Price Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0700 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $106.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,784.88 or 1.00033951 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00036127 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007041 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00009205 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00054754 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000878 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005772 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.