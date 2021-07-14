Parkland (TSE:PKI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$40.02. Parkland shares last traded at C$39.91, with a volume of 213,737 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Parkland to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.73.

Get Parkland alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$39.81. The company has a market cap of C$6.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.80.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.80 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parkland Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Parkland (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.