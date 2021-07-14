Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$8.44. Pason Systems shares last traded at C$8.17, with a volume of 129,280 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on PSI. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Pason Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. National Bank Financial downgraded Pason Systems from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pason Systems from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Pason Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.75.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$678.84 million and a P/E ratio of -113.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.97.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$42.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.53 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pason Systems Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is currently -472.22%.

Pason Systems Company Profile (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.