Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PATK. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $72.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.53. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $47.74 and a fifty-two week high of $98.83. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 675 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $66,588.75. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 326,281 shares in the company, valued at $32,187,620.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $955,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 326,956 shares in the company, valued at $31,250,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $3,470,763 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after buying an additional 77,108 shares during the last quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 118,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 14.9% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 89,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after buying an additional 11,565 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 15.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 73,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 19,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

