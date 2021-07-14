PAXEX (PAXEX) Price Hits $0.0003

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded down 30.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. PAXEX has a market cap of $5,769.15 and approximately $3.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAXEX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PAXEX has traded down 50.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $420.93 or 0.01281952 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000140 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAXEX Profile

PAXEX (PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

Buying and Selling PAXEX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

