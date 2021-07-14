Paxos Standard Achieves Market Cap of $889.40 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Over the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Paxos Standard coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Paxos Standard has a market cap of $889.40 million and $52.01 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Paxos Standard alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00030002 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00031121 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 889,152,120 coins. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.