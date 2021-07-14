Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,754 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 21.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 2.7% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 44.1% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 51.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYC. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.76.

PAYC stock opened at $372.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 149.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $344.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $257.87 and a 52 week high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

