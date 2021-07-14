Payfare (TSE:PAY) Given a C$9.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Payfare (TSE:PAY) has been assigned a C$9.00 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 32.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Payfare stock traded up C$0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.30. 140,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,013. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Payfare has a 1-year low of C$4.51 and a 1-year high of C$13.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.21. The company has a market cap of C$602.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07.

Get Payfare alerts:

Payfare Company Profile

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payment and mobile banking solutions to gig economy workers. The company offers PayFare, a platform solution for worker pay. It serves investors and financial institutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Payfare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payfare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.