PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $360.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PYPL. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.30.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $300.60. 287,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,961,551. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.76. PayPal has a 12 month low of $164.33 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The company has a market cap of $353.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in PayPal by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its stake in PayPal by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

