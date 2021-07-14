PBF Logistics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PBFX)

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 1,505 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,880% compared to the average daily volume of 76 call options.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 41,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $632,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in PBF Logistics by 2,430.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,237,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,054 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PBF Logistics by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,163,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after acquiring an additional 126,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PBF Logistics by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 660,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 64,936 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in PBF Logistics by 399.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 99,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 79,439 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in PBF Logistics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

PBFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded PBF Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

PBFX opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. PBF Logistics has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.82.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 97.04% and a net margin of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $87.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.46 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.58%.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

