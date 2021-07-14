PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Short Interest Down 87.5% in June

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the June 15th total of 207,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of PDLB opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $228.04 million, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.92. PDL Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $14.88.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.79 million during the quarter. PDL Community Bancorp had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 4.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M3F Inc. boosted its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 532,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after buying an additional 74,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PDL Community Bancorp by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 29,380 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in PDL Community Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PDL Community Bancorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PDL Community Bancorp by 248.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares in the last quarter. 23.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDL Community Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company provides deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.

