PDT Partners LLC Buys 66,200 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,200 shares during the period. SelectQuote makes up about 0.4% of PDT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of SelectQuote worth $5,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter worth $41,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in SelectQuote in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at $140,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLQT. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SelectQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.

SelectQuote stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,962. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 12.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.09.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). SelectQuote had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

