PDT Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,870 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises about 0.6% of PDT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,720,393 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,367,378,000 after acquiring an additional 176,530 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,636,987 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,950,397,000 after purchasing an additional 305,619 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $1,096,543,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,144,654 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,622,526,000 after purchasing an additional 115,387 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,937,940 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,108,000 after purchasing an additional 177,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 318,671 shares of company stock valued at $44,492,295 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $136.59. The company had a trading volume of 214,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,517,250. The company has a market capitalization of $124.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.07.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

