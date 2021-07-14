PDT Partners LLC Has $5.54 Million Stock Holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,540 shares during the period. Redfin comprises about 0.4% of PDT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Redfin worth $5,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Redfin by 298.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,421,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,066 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,900,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,440 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,324,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 874.9% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 687,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,805,000 after purchasing an additional 617,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,893,000 after acquiring an additional 268,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Redfin stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,382. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.77. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $35.23 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1,441.75 and a beta of 1.88.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $268.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.68 million. Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RDFN. Stephens upgraded shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.93.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 90,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $4,540,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,668,812 shares in the company, valued at $84,191,565.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 745 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $44,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 197,683 shares of company stock worth $10,936,184. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

