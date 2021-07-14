PDT Partners LLC Has $5.68 Million Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,100 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 38,600 shares during the period. NetApp accounts for approximately 0.4% of PDT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

NTAP traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.99. 47,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $84.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair upgraded shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.39.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.