PDT Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,203 shares during the quarter. Churchill Downs accounts for approximately 0.4% of PDT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Churchill Downs worth $5,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Churchill Downs by 1,850.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Churchill Downs by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Churchill Downs by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.17.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $185.81. 2,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,812. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.21 and a beta of 1.34. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $123.64 and a one year high of $258.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.77, for a total value of $614,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,308. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

