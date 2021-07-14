PDT Partners LLC Makes New $5.27 Million Investment in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 73,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,266,000. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Comerica as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,859,000 after acquiring an additional 673,248 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,634,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,997,000 after acquiring an additional 27,101 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,424,000 after purchasing an additional 42,146 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 14.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,365,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,704,000 after purchasing an additional 305,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,343,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,911,000 after purchasing an additional 267,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Comerica stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.06. 36,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,986. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.60. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.46 and a 12 month high of $79.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.55.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.18%.

Comerica announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMA shares. upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.98.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

