PDT Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,385,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,442,000. CNH Industrial accounts for about 1.5% of PDT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of CNH Industrial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNHI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 5.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.82. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of -816.50 and a beta of 1.71.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNHI shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 21st. AlphaValue upgraded CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

