PDT Partners LLC Sells 10,214 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,214 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America makes up 0.5% of PDT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $7,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 22.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 147,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,577,000 after purchasing an additional 26,801 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.2% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 13,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 13.7% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.17.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $2,590,711 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LH traded down $3.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.92. 13,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,840. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.60. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $170.05 and a 1 year high of $284.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.