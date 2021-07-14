PDT Partners LLC Sells 11,367 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,882 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 11,367 shares during the period. Tandem Diabetes Care comprises about 0.4% of PDT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,781. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.41 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $312,934.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,017.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $303,873.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,922 shares of company stock worth $1,417,175 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TNDM. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.90.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

