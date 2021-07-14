PDT Partners LLC Sells 16,494 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

PDT Partners LLC cut its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,494 shares during the period. Axalta Coating Systems makes up 0.4% of PDT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AXTA traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $29.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.65. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

