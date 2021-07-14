PDT Partners LLC Sells 4,307 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,307 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up 0.4% of PDT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 119,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,860,000 after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $505,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 179.6% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.7% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total value of $1,348,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 658,701 shares in the company, valued at $355,415,298.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $660.13. 3,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,402. The company has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.27, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.90. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.69 and a fifty-two week high of $669.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $582.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

