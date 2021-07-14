PDT Partners LLC Sells 47,900 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 47,900 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 427.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 49.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 96.8% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.97. 118,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,242,138. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a PE ratio of 827.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 113.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EOG. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.78.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

