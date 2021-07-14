PDT Partners LLC Takes Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 71,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,000. Bunge comprises approximately 0.4% of PDT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Bunge as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BG shares. Bank of America started coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Shares of Bunge stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $76.11. 7,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,575. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.52. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $40.14 and a 12-month high of $92.38. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Bunge’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

