PDT Partners LLC Trims Stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,201 shares during the period. 10x Genomics accounts for about 0.5% of PDT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $6,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 167,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,283,000 after purchasing an additional 106,728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.44.

In other news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $2,291,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,955,726.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.84, for a total value of $7,993,205.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,647,757.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 164,069 shares of company stock worth $29,916,767 over the last three months. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXG stock traded down $8.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.75. 25,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,748. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.12.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.75 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

