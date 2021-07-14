PDT Partners LLC Trims Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,808 shares during the period. Logitech International accounts for about 0.5% of PDT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $6,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Logitech International by 511.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 34.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOGI. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

In other news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $552,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,507 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,728.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 10,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,970 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOGI traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.28. The company had a trading volume of 13,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,836. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.11. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $140.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 18.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

